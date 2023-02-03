 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheela Foam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore, down 12.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 649.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.25 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2021.

Sheela Foam
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.19 533.42 649.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.19 533.42 649.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 270.48 275.10 377.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.77 39.15 19.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.79 -17.58 -6.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.03 35.66 35.71
Depreciation 8.43 7.85 8.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.97 138.13 151.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.72 55.11 62.01
Other Income 24.10 19.86 23.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.82 74.97 85.95
Interest 0.87 2.45 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.95 72.52 83.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.95 72.52 83.74
Tax 14.27 20.50 24.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.68 52.02 59.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.68 52.02 59.35
Equity Share Capital 48.78 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 10.66 12.17
Diluted EPS 5.40 10.66 12.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 10.66 12.17
Diluted EPS 5.40 10.66 12.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
