Sheela Foam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore, down 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 649.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.25 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.17 in December 2021.

Read More