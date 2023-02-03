English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sheela Foam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore, down 12.36% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 649.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.25 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 94.67 crore in December 2021.

    Sheela Foam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.19533.42649.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.19533.42649.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.48275.10377.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.7739.1519.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.79-17.58-6.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.0335.6635.71
    Depreciation8.437.858.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses156.97138.13151.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7255.1162.01
    Other Income24.1019.8623.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.8274.9785.95
    Interest0.872.452.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.9572.5283.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.9572.5283.74
    Tax14.2720.5024.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.6852.0259.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.6852.0259.35
    Equity Share Capital48.7824.3924.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.4010.6612.17
    Diluted EPS5.4010.6612.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.4010.6612.17
    Diluted EPS5.4010.6612.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited