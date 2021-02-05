Sheela Foam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 604.70 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.70 crore in December 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 518.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.99 crore in December 2020 up 47.96% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.78 crore in December 2020 up 43.55% from Rs. 79.96 crore in December 2019.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 15.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.81 in December 2019.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,036.80 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.91% returns over the last 6 months and 31.93% over the last 12 months.