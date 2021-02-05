MARKET NEWS

Sheela Foam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 604.70 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.70 crore in December 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 518.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.99 crore in December 2020 up 47.96% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.78 crore in December 2020 up 43.55% from Rs. 79.96 crore in December 2019.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 15.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.81 in December 2019.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,036.80 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.91% returns over the last 6 months and 31.93% over the last 12 months.

Sheela Foam
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations604.70423.62518.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations604.70423.62518.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials356.11214.83247.32
Purchase of Traded Goods2.0510.602.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.21-6.9917.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.4530.6933.61
Depreciation8.348.018.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses127.58111.67145.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.3854.8162.67
Other Income16.069.798.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.4464.6071.15
Interest2.172.222.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.2762.3869.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax104.2762.3869.14
Tax26.2815.2016.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.9947.1852.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.9947.1852.71
Equity Share Capital24.3924.3924.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.999.6710.81
Diluted EPS15.999.6710.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.999.6710.81
Diluted EPS15.999.6710.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sheela Foam
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:11 am

