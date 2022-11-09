 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheela Foam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.16 crore, down 8.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 722.16 crore in September 2022 down 8.08% from Rs. 785.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in September 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 76.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.79 crore in September 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 127.67 crore in September 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.77 in September 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,894.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.

Sheela Foam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 722.16 729.12 785.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 722.16 729.12 785.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 389.15 417.36 469.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.43 21.10 12.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.75 0.64 -10.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.23 69.46 65.33
Depreciation 20.50 20.65 18.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.83 154.70 138.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.77 45.21 91.24
Other Income 22.52 18.42 17.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.29 63.63 109.07
Interest 5.00 5.26 4.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.29 58.37 104.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.29 58.37 104.87
Tax 21.71 15.85 27.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.58 42.52 76.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.58 42.52 76.94
Minority Interest -0.49 -0.43 -0.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.09 42.09 76.40
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 8.72 15.77
Diluted EPS 10.98 8.72 15.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 8.72 15.77
Diluted EPS 10.98 8.72 15.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:21 pm
