    Sheela Foam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.16 crore, down 8.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 722.16 crore in September 2022 down 8.08% from Rs. 785.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in September 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 76.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.79 crore in September 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 127.67 crore in September 2021.

    Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.77 in September 2021.

    Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,894.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.

    Sheela Foam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations722.16729.12785.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations722.16729.12785.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials389.15417.36469.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.4321.1012.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.750.64-10.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.2369.4665.33
    Depreciation20.5020.6518.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses175.83154.70138.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7745.2191.24
    Other Income22.5218.4217.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2963.63109.07
    Interest5.005.264.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.2958.37104.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.2958.37104.87
    Tax21.7115.8527.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.5842.5276.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.5842.5276.94
    Minority Interest-0.49-0.43-0.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.0942.0976.40
    Equity Share Capital24.3924.3924.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.988.7215.77
    Diluted EPS10.988.7215.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.988.7215.77
    Diluted EPS10.988.7215.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

