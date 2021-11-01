Sheela Foam Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 785.64 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 785.64 crore in September 2021 up 29.25% from Rs. 607.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.40 crore in September 2021 up 10.77% from Rs. 68.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.67 crore in September 2021 up 10.35% from Rs. 115.70 crore in September 2020.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 15.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.32 in September 2020.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,470.90 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)