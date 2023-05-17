English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sheela Foam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 729.04 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 729.04 crore in March 2023 down 4.53% from Rs. 763.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.11% from Rs. 49.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.82 crore in March 2023 up 8.23% from Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2022.

    Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.11 in March 2022.

    Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,055.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.

    Sheela Foam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations729.04816.98763.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations729.04816.98763.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials365.42412.77461.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.3553.7519.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.385.64-2.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.9869.9562.69
    Depreciation26.0722.4023.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.49199.14150.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3553.3348.12
    Other Income17.4028.1615.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.7581.4963.88
    Interest5.954.862.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.8076.6361.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.8076.6361.75
    Tax17.0015.4712.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8061.1649.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8061.1649.30
    Minority Interest-0.99-0.63--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.8160.5349.30
    Equity Share Capital48.7848.7824.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.696.2710.11
    Diluted EPS4.696.2710.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.696.2710.11
    Diluted EPS4.696.2710.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sheela Foam
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:32 pm