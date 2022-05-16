 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sheela Foam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.62 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.22% from Rs. 732.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.30 crore in March 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 58.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 100.38 crore in March 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.97 in March 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 3,174.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.39% over the last 12 months.

Sheela Foam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 763.62 881.30 732.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 763.62 881.30 732.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 461.35 516.04 448.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.30 19.78 4.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.54 0.86 5.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.69 69.33 63.64
Depreciation 23.73 19.91 18.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.97 180.31 126.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.12 75.07 65.68
Other Income 15.76 27.71 16.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.88 102.78 81.94
Interest 2.13 5.76 4.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.75 97.02 77.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.75 97.02 77.32
Tax 12.45 29.67 18.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.30 67.35 58.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.30 67.35 58.37
Minority Interest -- -0.48 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.30 66.87 58.37
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 13.81 11.97
Diluted EPS 10.11 13.81 11.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 13.81 11.97
Diluted EPS 10.11 13.81 11.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
