    Sheela Foam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.62 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 763.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.22% from Rs. 732.68 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.30 crore in March 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 58.37 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 100.38 crore in March 2021.

    Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.97 in March 2021.

    Sheela Foam shares closed at 3,174.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.39% over the last 12 months.

    Sheela Foam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations763.62881.30732.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations763.62881.30732.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials461.35516.04448.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.3019.784.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.540.865.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.6969.3363.64
    Depreciation23.7319.9118.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.97180.31126.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1275.0765.68
    Other Income15.7627.7116.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.88102.7881.94
    Interest2.135.764.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.7597.0277.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.7597.0277.32
    Tax12.4529.6718.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.3067.3558.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.3067.3558.37
    Minority Interest---0.48--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.3066.8758.37
    Equity Share Capital24.3924.3924.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1113.8111.97
    Diluted EPS10.1113.8111.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1113.8111.97
    Diluted EPS10.1113.8111.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
