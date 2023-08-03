English
    Sheela Foam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 645.09 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 645.09 crore in June 2023 down 11.53% from Rs. 729.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.07 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.82 crore in June 2023 up 20.81% from Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022.

    Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2022.

    Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,175.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sheela Foam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations645.09729.04729.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations645.09729.04729.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials353.97365.42417.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4862.3521.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.2114.380.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.2172.9869.46
    Depreciation22.6626.0720.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.59136.49154.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9751.3545.21
    Other Income24.1917.4018.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.1668.7563.63
    Interest7.885.955.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.2762.8058.37
    Exceptional Items-10.95----
    P/L Before Tax60.3262.8058.37
    Tax17.0017.0015.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.3245.8042.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.3245.8042.52
    Minority Interest-0.25-0.99-0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.0744.8142.09
    Equity Share Capital48.7848.7824.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.414.698.72
    Diluted EPS4.414.698.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.414.698.72
    Diluted EPS4.414.698.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

