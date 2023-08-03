Sheela Foam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 645.09 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 645.09 crore in June 2023 down 11.53% from Rs. 729.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.07 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.82 crore in June 2023 up 20.81% from Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.72 in June 2022.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 1,175.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.