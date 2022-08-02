Sheela Foam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.12 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.12 crore in June 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 551.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022 up 69.65% from Rs. 24.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,973.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)