Sheela Foam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.12 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 729.12 crore in June 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 551.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022 up 69.65% from Rs. 24.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.28 crore in June 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2021.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2021.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,973.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Sheela Foam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 729.12 763.62 551.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 729.12 763.62 551.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 417.36 461.35 351.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.10 19.30 1.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.64 -2.54 2.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.46 62.69 60.34
Depreciation 20.65 23.73 18.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.70 150.97 97.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.21 48.12 19.73
Other Income 18.42 15.76 17.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.63 63.88 37.59
Interest 5.26 2.13 4.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.37 61.75 32.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.37 61.75 32.71
Tax 15.85 12.45 7.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.52 49.30 25.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.52 49.30 25.12
Minority Interest -0.43 -- -0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.09 49.30 24.81
Equity Share Capital 24.39 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 10.11 5.15
Diluted EPS 8.72 10.11 5.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 10.11 5.15
Diluted EPS 8.72 10.11 5.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
