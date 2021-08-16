Sheela Foam Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 551.25 crore, up 104.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.25 crore in June 2021 up 104.95% from Rs. 268.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.81 crore in June 2021 up 118.98% from Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2021 up 45.11% from Rs. 38.68 crore in June 2020.

Sheela Foam EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2020.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 2,327.35 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)