 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sheela Foam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore in December 2022 down 7.3% from Rs. 881.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 66.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 122.69 crore in December 2021.

Sheela Foam
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 816.98 722.16 881.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 816.98 722.16 881.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.77 389.15 516.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.75 43.43 19.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.64 -32.75 0.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.95 68.23 69.33
Depreciation 22.40 20.50 19.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.14 175.83 180.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.33 57.77 75.07
Other Income 28.16 22.52 27.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.49 80.29 102.78
Interest 4.86 5.00 5.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.63 75.29 97.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.63 75.29 97.02
Tax 15.47 21.71 29.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.16 53.58 67.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.16 53.58 67.35
Minority Interest -0.63 -0.49 -0.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.53 53.09 66.87
Equity Share Capital 48.78 24.39 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 10.98 13.81
Diluted EPS 6.27 10.98 13.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 10.98 13.81
Diluted EPS 6.27 10.98 13.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited