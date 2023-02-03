Sheela Foam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore in December 2022 down 7.3% from Rs. 881.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 66.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 122.69 crore in December 2021.