English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sheela Foam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sheela Foam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 816.98 crore in December 2022 down 7.3% from Rs. 881.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 66.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 122.69 crore in December 2021.

    Sheela Foam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations816.98722.16881.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations816.98722.16881.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials412.77389.15516.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.7543.4319.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.64-32.750.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.9568.2369.33
    Depreciation22.4020.5019.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses199.14175.83180.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.3357.7775.07
    Other Income28.1622.5227.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.4980.29102.78
    Interest4.865.005.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.6375.2997.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.6375.2997.02
    Tax15.4721.7129.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.1653.5867.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.1653.5867.35
    Minority Interest-0.63-0.49-0.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.5353.0966.87
    Equity Share Capital48.7824.3924.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2710.9813.81
    Diluted EPS6.2710.9813.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2710.9813.81
    Diluted EPS6.2710.9813.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited