Sheela Foam Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 881.30 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.30 crore in December 2021 up 6.71% from Rs. 825.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.87 crore in December 2021 down 32.65% from Rs. 99.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.69 crore in December 2021 down 23.14% from Rs. 159.63 crore in December 2020.

Sheela Foam EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.53 in December 2020.

Sheela Foam shares closed at 3,403.80 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.30% returns over the last 6 months and 70.56% over the last 12 months.