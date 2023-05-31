Shashijit Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in March 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 194.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Shashijit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Shashijit Infra shares closed at 34.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 88.89% over the last 12 months.