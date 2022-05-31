Shashijit Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in March 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 381.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Shashijit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Shashijit Infra shares closed at 19.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)