Shashijit Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in June 2023 down 2.73% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 88.27% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 27.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

Shashijit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Shashijit Infra shares closed at 33.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 72.00% over the last 12 months.