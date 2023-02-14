Shashijit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.2% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 219% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.