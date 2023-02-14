Shashijit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.2% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 219% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Shashijit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Shashijit Infra shares closed at 33.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 12 months.