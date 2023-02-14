English
    Shashijit Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shashijit Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 41.2% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 219% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    Shashijit Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

    Shashijit Infra shares closed at 33.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 12 months.

    Shashijit Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.948.096.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.948.096.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.834.223.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.19-0.17--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.450.59
    Depreciation0.220.200.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.563.142.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.250.25
    Other Income0.030.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.270.30
    Interest0.310.250.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.020.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.020.09
    Tax0.05-0.030.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.050.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.050.05
    Equity Share Capital10.3410.3410.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.050.05
    Diluted EPS0.150.050.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.050.05
    Diluted EPS0.150.050.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

