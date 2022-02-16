Shashijit Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore, up 69.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore in December 2021 up 69.45% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 62.01% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

Shashijit Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Shashijit Infra shares closed at 27.90 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.31% over the last 12 months.