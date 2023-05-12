English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharpline Broad Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 2.61% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharpline Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2023 up 415.35% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 576.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    Sharpline Broad EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

    Sharpline Broad shares closed at 6.77 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.63% returns over the last 6 months and -59.39% over the last 12 months.

    Sharpline Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.937.588.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.937.588.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.860.681.08
    Depreciation0.150.120.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.337.397.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.59-0.620.55
    Other Income0.060.010.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.65-0.610.71
    Interest0.020.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.64-0.620.71
    Exceptional Items-0.60----
    P/L Before Tax4.04-0.620.71
    Tax0.57-0.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.47-0.610.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.47-0.610.67
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.5011.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.02-5.460.58
    Diluted EPS3.02-5.460.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.02-5.460.58
    Diluted EPS3.02-5.460.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Distribution & Entertainment #Earnings First-Cut #film production #Results #Sharpline Broad #Sharpline Broadcast
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am