Sharpline Broad Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2023 up 415.35% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 576.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Sharpline Broad EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

Sharpline Broad shares closed at 6.77 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.63% returns over the last 6 months and -59.39% over the last 12 months.