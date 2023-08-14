English
    Sharpline Broad Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 46.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharpline Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2023 down 46.35% from Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 down 160.17% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 139.47% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Sharpline Broad shares closed at 5.74 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.

    Sharpline Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.218.937.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.218.937.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.861.35
    Depreciation0.160.150.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.943.337.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.164.59-0.78
    Other Income0.170.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.984.65-0.76
    Interest0.010.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.004.64-0.76
    Exceptional Items-0.02-0.60--
    P/L Before Tax-2.014.04-0.76
    Tax-0.030.570.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.993.47-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.993.47-0.76
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.5011.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.733.02-0.66
    Diluted EPS-1.733.02-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.733.02-0.66
    Diluted EPS-1.733.02-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

