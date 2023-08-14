Sharpline Broad Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2023 down 46.35% from Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 down 160.17% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 139.47% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Sharpline Broad shares closed at 5.74 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.