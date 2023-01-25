Sharpline Broad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 98.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 215.27% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 169.01% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.