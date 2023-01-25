 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharpline Broad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 98.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharpline Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 215.27% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 169.01% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Sharpline Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.58 7.05 3.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.58 7.05 3.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.69 0.20
Depreciation 0.12 0.07 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.39 8.82 2.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 -2.53 0.71
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -2.53 0.71
Interest 0.02 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.62 -2.54 0.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.62 -2.54 0.71
Tax -0.01 0.01 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 -2.55 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 -2.55 0.53
Equity Share Capital 11.50 11.50 11.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.46 -2.22 0.46
Diluted EPS -5.46 -2.22 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.46 -2.22 0.46
Diluted EPS -5.46 -2.22 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited