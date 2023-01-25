English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sharpline Broad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 98.97% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharpline Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 215.27% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 169.01% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    Sharpline Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.587.053.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.587.053.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.690.20
    Depreciation0.120.070.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.398.822.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-2.530.71
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-2.530.71
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-2.540.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-2.540.71
    Tax-0.010.010.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-2.550.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-2.550.53
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.5011.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.46-2.220.46
    Diluted EPS-5.46-2.220.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.46-2.220.46
    Diluted EPS-5.46-2.220.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited