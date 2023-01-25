Sharpline Broad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 98.97% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharpline Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 215.27% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 169.01% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
Sharpline Broad shares closed at 8.62 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.35% returns over the last 6 months
|Sharpline Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.58
|7.05
|3.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.58
|7.05
|3.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.69
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.07
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.39
|8.82
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-2.53
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-2.53
|0.71
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-2.54
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-2.54
|0.71
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-2.55
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-2.55
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.46
|-2.22
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.46
|-2.22
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.46
|-2.22
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.46
|-2.22
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited