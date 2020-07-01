Sharp Invest Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 80% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 105% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Sharp Invest shares closed at 0.21 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.00% returns over the last 6 months