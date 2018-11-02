Sharp India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 99.7% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018 down 44.2% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2018 down 61.15% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2017.

Sharp India shares closed at 52.95 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 11.71% over the last 12 months.