Sharp India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.7% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharp India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 99.7% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018 down 44.2% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2018 down 61.15% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2017.
Sharp India shares closed at 52.95 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 11.71% over the last 12 months.
|Sharp India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.36
|0.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.36
|0.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.65
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.81
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-2.51
|-2.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.06
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-2.45
|-1.80
|Interest
|0.48
|0.37
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-2.83
|-2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.12
|-2.83
|-2.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|-2.83
|-2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|-2.83
|-2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|25.94
|25.94
|25.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-1.09
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-1.09
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-1.09
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-1.09
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
