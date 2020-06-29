Sharon Bio Medi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.79 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.79 crore in March 2020 up 14.12% from Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2020 up 62.08% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2020 up 28.49% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2019.

Sharon Bio Medi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2019.

Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)