Sharon Bio Medi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.13 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.13 crore in March 2019 up 14.54% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 155.1% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2019 up 409.16% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2018.

Sharon Bio Medi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)