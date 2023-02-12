 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharon Bio Medi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharon Bio Medicine are:Net Sales at Rs 57.74 crore in December 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 up 135.3% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.57% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.
Sharon Bio Medi EPS has increased to Rs. 16.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in December 2021. Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)
Sharon Bio Medicine
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations57.7455.1744.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.7455.1744.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.1027.5626.95
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.05-0.75-5.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.178.357.56
Depreciation2.912.692.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.139.329.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.398.013.49
Other Income2.090.850.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.488.864.05
Interest0.010.020.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.478.854.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.478.854.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.478.854.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.478.854.02
Equity Share Capital1.151.151.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.4515.376.99
Diluted EPS--15.376.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.4515.376.99
Diluted EPS--15.376.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

