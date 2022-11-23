Sharma East Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in September 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 53.8% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.