Sharma East Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in September 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 53.8% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.11
|5.09
|4.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.11
|5.09
|4.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.93
|1.12
|0.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.09
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.53
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.22
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.77
|2.69
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.44
|0.45
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.44
|0.45
|Interest
|0.26
|0.26
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.18
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.18
|0.28
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.18
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.18
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.55
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.55
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.55
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.55
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
