Sharma East Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 2.33% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 33.46% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 42.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.