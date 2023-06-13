Sharma East Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2023 down 2.33% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 33.46% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 42.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.09
|5.43
|5.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.09
|5.43
|5.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.91
|1.16
|1.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.18
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|--
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.44
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.39
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.54
|2.72
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.54
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.55
|0.46
|Interest
|0.33
|0.33
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.23
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.23
|0.29
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|0.20
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|0.20
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|0.61
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|0.61
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|0.61
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|0.61
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited