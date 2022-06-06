Sharma East Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 146.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 146.82% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 46.03% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.
|
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.21
|4.70
|2.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.21
|4.70
|2.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.22
|0.92
|0.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.27
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.27
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.86
|2.93
|2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.30
|-1.75
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|2.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.30
|1.09
|Interest
|0.17
|0.16
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.14
|1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.14
|1.00
|Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.11
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.11
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|0.32
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|0.32
|2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|0.32
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|0.32
|2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited