Sharma East Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 146.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 146.82% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 46.03% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.