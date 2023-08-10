Sharma East Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in June 2023 up 8.16% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 45.25% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 25.76% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.