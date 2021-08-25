Sharma East Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 160.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in June 2021 up 160.23% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 131.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 687.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2020.