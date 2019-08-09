Sharma East Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2019 up 10.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 96.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019 up 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.