Sharma East Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2019 up 10.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 96.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019 up 67.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.
Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:31 am