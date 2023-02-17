Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 88.08% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 64.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.