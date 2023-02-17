Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 88.08% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 64.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.
|
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.43
|5.11
|4.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.43
|5.11
|4.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.16
|0.93
|0.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.06
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.55
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.35
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|2.77
|2.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.43
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.43
|0.30
|Interest
|0.33
|0.26
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.17
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.17
|0.14
|Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|0.08
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|0.08
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.24
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.24
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.24
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.24
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited