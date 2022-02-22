Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 87.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in December 2021 up 87.4% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 491.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 up 67.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.