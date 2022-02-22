Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 87.4% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in December 2021 up 87.4% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 491.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 up 67.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.70
|4.48
|2.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.70
|4.48
|2.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.92
|0.91
|0.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.55
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|2.41
|1.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.45
|0.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.45
|0.18
|Interest
|0.16
|0.18
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.28
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.28
|0.02
|Tax
|0.04
|0.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.17
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.17
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.53
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.53
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.53
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.53
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited