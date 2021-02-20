Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in December 2020 down 35.36% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Sharma East Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.