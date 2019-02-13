Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in December 2018 down 26.38% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 69.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.