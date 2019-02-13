Sharma East Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 26.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in December 2018 down 26.38% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 69.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.
Sharma East Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.
|
|Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.55
|3.80
|3.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.55
|3.80
|3.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.38
|0.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.65
|1.24
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|2.65
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.27
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.27
|0.29
|Interest
|0.19
|0.22
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.05
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.05
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.16
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.16
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.16
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.16
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited