Sharika Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 280.28% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 870% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.19 on November 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sharika Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.43
|6.48
|5.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.43
|6.48
|5.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.33
|5.96
|4.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|-0.33
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|1.01
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|1.59
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-1.81
|-0.46
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.01
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|-1.79
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.48
|0.35
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-2.15
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-2.15
|-0.66
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|-2.11
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|-2.11
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.49
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.49
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.49
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.49
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited