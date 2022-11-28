 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharika Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 280.28% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 870% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.19 on November 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.

Sharika Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.43 6.48 5.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.43 6.48 5.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.33 5.96 4.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.39 -0.33 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 1.01 1.40
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.72 1.59 0.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.24 -1.81 -0.46
Other Income 0.24 0.01 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.00 -1.79 -0.31
Interest 0.48 0.35 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.48 -2.15 -0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.48 -2.15 -0.66
Tax 0.01 -0.04 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.49 -2.11 -0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.49 -2.11 -0.66
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.49 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.49 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.49 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.49 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sharika Enter #Sharika Enterprises
first published: Nov 28, 2022 09:00 am