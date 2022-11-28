Sharika Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 280.28% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 870% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.19 on November 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.