    Sharika Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 280.28% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 870% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.19 on November 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.

    Sharika Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.436.485.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.436.485.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.335.964.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.33-0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.161.011.40
    Depreciation0.060.060.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.721.590.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-1.81-0.46
    Other Income0.240.010.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.00-1.79-0.31
    Interest0.480.350.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.48-2.15-0.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.48-2.15-0.66
    Tax0.01-0.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.49-2.11-0.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.49-2.11-0.66
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.49-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.49-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.49-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.49-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

