    Sharika Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, up 101.35% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in June 2023 up 101.35% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2023 down 11.39% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 up 5.78% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

    Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.70% over the last 12 months.

    Sharika Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0521.396.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0521.396.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0710.775.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.683.49-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.351.01
    Depreciation0.080.150.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.164.671.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.551.96-1.81
    Other Income1.840.290.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.712.25-1.79
    Interest0.240.380.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.951.87-2.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.951.87-2.15
    Tax0.410.21-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.351.65-2.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.351.65-2.11
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.540.38-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.540.38-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.540.38-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.540.38-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

