Sharika Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022 down 64.14% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 92.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 10.63 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

Sharika Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.48 17.56 6.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.48 17.56 6.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.96 12.70 5.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 1.17 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.01 1.35 0.97
Depreciation 0.06 -0.01 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 -0.12 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 2.47 -1.07
Other Income 0.01 -0.06 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.79 2.41 -1.01
Interest 0.35 0.41 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.15 2.00 -1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.15 2.00 -1.29
Tax -0.04 0.19 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.11 1.81 -1.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.11 1.81 -1.29
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.41 -1.19
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.41 -1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.41 -1.19
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.41 -1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sharika Enter #Sharika Enterprises
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
