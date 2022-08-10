Sharika Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022 down 64.14% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 down 92.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 10.63 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.