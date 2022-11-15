Sharika Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 92.51% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 90% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.