    Sharika Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 92.51% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 90% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.23 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.

    Sharika Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.046.485.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.046.485.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.025.964.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.33-0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.011.021.40
    Depreciation0.000.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.031.590.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-1.81-0.43
    Other Income0.000.070.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-1.74-0.28
    Interest0.010.390.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-2.13-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-2.13-0.67
    Tax0.00-0.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-2.09-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-2.09-0.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.010.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.02-2.10-0.32
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.49-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.49-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.49-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.49-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm