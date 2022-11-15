Sharika Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.22% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 92.51% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 90% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
|Sharika Enter shares closed at 7.23 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.
|Sharika Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|6.48
|5.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|6.48
|5.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|5.96
|4.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.33
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|1.02
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|1.59
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.81
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.74
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.01
|0.39
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-2.13
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-2.13
|-0.67
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-2.09
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-2.09
|-0.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.01
|0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|-2.10
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.49
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.49
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.49
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.49
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited