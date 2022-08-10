Sharika Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
Sharika Enter shares closed at 10.63 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sharika Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.48
|17.56
|6.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.48
|17.56
|6.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.96
|12.73
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|1.21
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.35
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|-0.13
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|2.32
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.07
|-0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|2.27
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.39
|0.55
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.13
|1.72
|-1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|1.72
|-1.34
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.19
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.09
|1.53
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.09
|1.53
|-1.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.13
|-1.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.10
|1.40
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.33
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.33
|-2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.33
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.33
|-2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited