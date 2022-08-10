 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharika Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 10.63 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

Sharika Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.48 17.56 6.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.48 17.56 6.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.96 12.73 5.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 1.21 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.02 1.35 0.97
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 -0.13 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 2.32 -1.10
Other Income 0.07 -0.05 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 2.27 -1.03
Interest 0.39 0.55 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.13 1.72 -1.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.13 1.72 -1.34
Tax -0.04 0.19 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.09 1.53 -1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.09 1.53 -1.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.13 -1.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.10 1.40 -2.35
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.33 -2.17
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.33 -2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.33 -2.17
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.33 -2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
