Sharika Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 down 88.76% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 10.63 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.20% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.