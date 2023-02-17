Sharika Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 118.93% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 89.19% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.