Sharika Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 118.93% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 89.19% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

Sharika Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.86 4.43 9.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.86 4.43 9.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.92 2.33 9.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.51 0.33 -3.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.09 1.16 0.97
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 2.73 1.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -2.18 1.06
Other Income 0.02 0.29 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 -1.89 1.37
Interest 0.37 0.51 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -2.40 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -2.40 0.95
Tax -0.10 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -2.41 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -2.41 0.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 -2.41 0.95
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.56 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.56 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.56 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.56 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited